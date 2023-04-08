Suns update: Bismack Biyombo, Cameron Payne leaves Lakers game with injuries

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, shoots as Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES — Bismack Biyombo went down with a right knee injury after taking a hard foul on a driving Anthony Davis in the second quarter of Friday’s Suns-Lakers matchup at Crypto.com Arena.

Biyombo hit knees with Davis on the play. Suns officials said Biyombo won't return for the second half.

Biyombo immediately grabbed at his right knee after hitting the floor with 4:26 left in the half. He stayed down after several minutes as the training staff looked to bend his knee.

Surrounded by coaches and teammates, Biyombo eventually got up as Deandre Ayton helped him off the court.

Bismack Biyombo is in a lot of pain for the #Suns down on the floor. Appeared to bump knees with Anthony Davis here.



Hopefully for Biyombo it's nothing serious. pic.twitter.com/3TLgRykmXt — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) April 8, 2023

Biyombo got the start for Ayton, who rested Friday’s game along with Devin Booker and Chris Paul. The Suns also sat Kevin Durant (left ankle injury management) and T.J. Warren (illness).

Phoenix (45-36) was up 62-61 at halftime after leading by as many as seven, but lost the game, 121-107.

Cameron Payne also didn't return for the second half as he landed hard on his back in the first half after getting fouled in transition by Malik Beasley with 5:40 left in the second quarter.

Payne made both free throws, continued playing, but didn't return in the second half. Payne got the start.

Having their season-best seven-game win streak snapped, the Suns close out the regular season Sunday at home against the Clippers.

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin.

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Suns update: Bismack Biyombo leaves Lakers game with right knee injury