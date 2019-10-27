Suns' bench waved goodbye to Patrick Beverley when he fouled out in win over Clippers

The Phoenix Suns surprisingly handed the Los Angeles Clippers their first loss of the 2019-2020 season on Saturday night, a 130-122 win in which the Suns flexed on their division rivals and handled them from start to finish.

The Suns were absolutely feeling themselves. They held the lead for the vast majority of the game, just their second without the suspended Deandre Ayton. Devin Booker ended the night with 30 points, but went off in the fourth quarter to score 16 of those.

The fourth quarter, when the Suns winning felt more and more certain and the hometown crowd kept chanting “BEAT -L-A,” is also when the Clippers’ Patrick Beverley fouled out. When Beverley exited with 6:01 left in the game, the Suns’ bench didn’t miss a chance to rub it in — they waved to him as he left.

Booker fouls out Pat Bev and the Suns' bench waves goodbye. pic.twitter.com/i4wyTK0zUI — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 27, 2019

The Suns were leading by 13 at that point, on their way to their first win against the Clippers in three years.

True to form, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers spoke the truth after the game. He was honest about how the Clippers played, and how the Suns just plain did better.

Here's Doc Rivers' reaction to a tough loss to the #Suns in Phoenix.#ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/2Dko0bRmNf — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) October 27, 2019

“Even if we had won the game, we had no business winning the game tonight,” Rivers said. “They just played so much better. They were so much more committed to what they were doing. In every aspect of the game, I just thought they were better.”

The Clippers have three more games against the Suns this season, so they’ll have more chances to do better. They next meet on Dec. 17 in Los Angeles.

Patrick Beverley's fourth quarter foul on Devin Booker sent him packing from the game, and gave the Suns bench a chance to wave goodbye to him. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

