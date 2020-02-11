Suns bench Kelly Oubre Jr. for missing team bus

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports

Monty Williams took over the Suns – who hadn’t made the playoffs in nine straight years – saying, “The players are going to have to embrace a level of work and commitment that it takes to be a champion.”

Kelly Oubre Jr. felt that last night.

The Phoenix forward came off the bench for the first time this season.

Gina Mizell of The Athletic:



The 24-year-old Oubre is transitioning from young hustle player to established veteran. It’d be foolish to overreact to a single instance of tardiness. But these are the types of things to clean up.

