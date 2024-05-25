Suns announcer rips into Draymond for on-air Gobert criticism

Draymond Green doesn’t hide his disdain for Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert, and the Warriors veteran recently has taken his shade to television.

But Eddie Johnson has seen enough. The former 17-year NBA pro and current Phoenix Suns color analyst called out Green’s criticism of Gobert with a strongly worded social media post Saturday, the morning after Luka Dončić hit a decisive 3-pointer over the Wolves center in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

“You cannot let your jealousy of a man who has [four Defensive Player of the Year awards] to your [one], cloud your professionalism on national TV as an employed analyst!” Johnson wrote (h/t Awful Announcing). “A current player ripping another for personal reasons who is in a conference final and you are hired to talk about the game is wrong!”

The moment that inspired Johnson’s ire took place after the Dallas Mavericks won Game 2, as Minnesota fans chanted “Draymond sucks” at the Warriors forward while he and the rest of TNT’s “Inside the NBA” crew interviewed Dončić.

Green responded to the fans with, “Rudy sucks, not me. What did I do?”

Timberwolves fans certainly still hold some ill will toward Green for his comments about Minnesota during the conference semifinals, when he said Anthony Edwards and Co. wouldn’t defeat the Denver Nuggets and sprinkled in plenty of Gobert criticism along the way.

And now, down two games to none against the Mavericks in the best-of-seven series, it’s no surprise fans had frustration to vent Saturday night. But Green wasn’t done after the show, either, posting some cunning Gobert shade to his Instagram story after the game.

It appears enough is enough in the eyes of Johnson, though Dub Nation certainly is used to Green’s antics by now. While Green proudly proclaims himself the “new media,” members of the old guard might be growing weary of the act.

