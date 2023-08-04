Sun's Allen, holding down a starting role, can impress with a 3 or a block

Aug. 3—Bec Allen, the affable Australian, is a 6-foot-2 guard with a 6-foot-5 wingspan.

Which means that when Connecticut Sun forward Brionna Jones, an imposing presence in the middle, was lost for the season on June 20 with an Achilles injury and the Sun needed a fifth starter, head coach Stephanie White turned to Allen.

As easily as Allen can get hot from 3-point range, she has the ability to heat things up in other ways, too.

She blocked a career-high six shots in an 82-71 victory over Atlanta on July 20 and she scored two of the Sun's first three buckets of Tuesday's 79-69 win over Minnesota. Later, after getting whacked by a Minnesota opponent with no foul called, Allen turned to the officials to vehemently voice her complaint.

Allen, averaging 5.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 19.6 minutes per game, is a steady starter for the Sun, who embark on a four-game road trip beginning at 7 p.m, Friday in Indiana (ION).

The Sun are 19-7, third overall in the WNBA standings. The Indiana Fever are 7-19.

"She got like four in the first three minutes," White said of Allen's blocked shot outburst against Atlanta. "You know, that's big for us. And Bec is a player who can affect both ends for us. For us, we need to make sure that whether she's making shots or not, that defensively she creates havoc and is a problem for our opponents.

"I felt like her activity level on defense from the jump was huge. I mean, she set the tone for us on the defensive end of the floor and it made a difference."

White also lauds Allen for her experience.

Allen signed with the New York Liberty as a free agent prior to the 2015 season and re-signed with the Liberty six times throughout her career. She was traded to Connecticut in a three-team deal in January, having started 40 games in her career for New York.

She started 19 games for the Liberty a year ago, but missed time in concussion protocol, followed by a rib injury and a partially collapsed lung incurred while playing for Australia during the World Cup last fall.

Allen's breakout game of this season came on June 6 in a loss to Las Vegas. She hit six second-half 3-point field goals to help pull the Sun, once down 19, to within 3, sending her teammates out onto the floor to greet her, towels waving.

Having her as a threat to shoot from 3-point range forces other teams to guard her regardless of whether she's sinking them successfully or not, allowing Connecticut driving lanes that are oftentimes more spacious due to her. The Sun, for instance, scored 54 points in the paint against Minnesota.

"I don't think really anything changes," Allen said of her role as a starter. "I still have the same role. It's also just knowing where to find your moment within the offense. Sometimes it's purely, like, playing good defense, locking down, getting after rebounds as well, getting other people good looks.

"It's been a really good group (in Connecticut). It's got a winning attitude. Everyone knows how to win games. It's been a really nice group to easily adjust. Obviously with injuries and everything, things are always changing, but I've really enjoyed it."

Fellow Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman appeared with Allen at the postgame press conference following Allen's six blocks.

She slapped hands with Allen and told her "Congrats, mate," to which Allen replied, "She's half Aussie now."

"It's like she's so deceivingly long and athletic," Hiedeman said of Allen. "I think that six blocks in one game is crazy and not only that but for a guard."

The Sun are led by All-Stars DeWanna Bonner (19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds) and Alyssa Thomas, who registered her fifth triple-double of the season and the ninth of her career Tuesday with a commanding 21 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists.

Indiana is led by Kelsey Mitchell (16.6 ppg) and rookie Aliyah Boston (14.1 ppg, 7.9 rpg). Forward NaLyssa Smith (15.6 ppg, 9.7 rpg) has not played since July 9 due to a stress fracture in her left foot.

Sun assistant coach Austin Kelly is married to Fever assistant coach Karima Christmas-Kelly. The pair welcomed a son, Zayn, on July 8.

