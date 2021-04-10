Suns aim to start new winning streak as they host Wizards

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Phoenix Suns will kick off a five-game homestand on Saturday night when they meet the Washington Wizards, who are halfway through their six-game road swing.

The Suns followed an overtime win over NBA-leading Utah on Wednesday with a 113-103 loss Thursday in Los Angeles against the Clippers, snapping a seven-game winning streak.

Phoenix went just 6-of-24 shooting from 3-point range in Los Angeles, while the Clippers connected on 18 of their 37 attempts from long range.

"To play a game like that, to go into overtime like we did (Wednesday), then to come here and play the Clippers, it's not the best scenario for any team," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "We just didn't have the legs, and emotionally, it's draining. But I really feel like our guys have to go through that. When you get to the playoffs, those are the kind of emotions you have to learn to deal with."

Despite Thursday's loss, Phoenix returns home still boasting the NBA's second-best record and appears poised to end an 11-year playoff drought. This stretch of home games will pit the Suns against four opponents with sub-.500 records, including Washington.

The Wizards head into Saturday's game on the second leg of their own back-to-back, coming off a 110-107 win Friday at Golden State to give them a 2-1 mark on their road trip.

NBA leading scorer Bradley Beal, appearing in his second game back from a five-game layoff due to a hip injury, scored 20 points -- well off his average of 30.9 points per game -- but cashed in on a four-point opportunity with 6.1 seconds remaining to secure the victory.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks said in his postgame press conference that Beal is questionable for Saturday, as the team will evaluate to "see how he feels."

Beal dealt with back tightness during Friday's game, at one point leaving for the locker room.

"I had to come back out, man, and try to help my team win," he said.

Beal's backcourt mate, Russell Westbrook, recorded his third consecutive triple-double, seventh in the past eight games, and 21st of the season with 19 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists. He climbed to just 14 shy of matching Oscar Robertson's record 181 triple-doubles.

Washington also got a boost Friday from its frontcourt, with Rui Hachimura scoring 22 points and Robin Lopez coming off the bench for 20 points and eight rebounds.

Veteran guard Chris Paul hit several key shots en route to 29 points in the win over the Jazz, but he finished with just 13 points and three assists against the Clippers. Before Wednesday's win, when he had nine assists, Paul had a three-game streak of double-doubles for points and assists.

Devin Booker, the Suns' leading scorer, comes in averaging 26 points per game. He had four consecutive games notching at least 32 points before Thursday's loss. He has gone a combined 0-of-8 from 3-point range in the past two outings.

This will be the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams. The Wizards won the first game, 128-107, in Washington on Jan. 11 behind 34 points from Beal. Booker led the Suns with 33.

--Field Level Media

Recommended Stories

  • The obscure truth behind Joe Smith Jr.'s rise

    Smith is never going to win an award as the sport’s slickest boxer, but if you like your fighters to be fearless, to go for the knockout and to fight anyone, Smith is your guy.

  • Khetag Pliev is already training days after having finger ripped off

    Khetag Pliev is already doing sprints after his finger was ripped off.

  • Michael Bisping wants to see harsher penalties on illegal knees to grounded opponents

    Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping thinks extreme consequences could stem from kneeing a grounded opponent.

  • Masters 2021: Tiger Woods ribs Dustin Johnson from afar

    Even though he's in Florida recovering from a car crash, Tiger Woods is never far from anyone's thoughts at Augusta National.

  • A fired-up Marvin Vettori plans to smash Kevin Holland, call out Israel Adesanya

    Vettori appreciates Holland taking the fight, but he’s hardly impressed with the attributes the 10th-ranked Holland brings to the table.

  • Report: NBA expects to have full arenas for 2021-22 season

    The NBA expects to have arenas packed full of fans when the 2021-22 season begins, with the chances of it happening increased by a deal with a COVID-19 screening company, ESPN reported. With vaccine distribution in full swing, the NBA will look toward the airport screening company Clear to provide COVID-19 screening technology at home venues around the league. Each team will be allowed to determine how the screening technology will best serve its fan base.

  • The 2020-21 NBA season's unanswered questions, featuring the free-falling Lakers and injury-plagued Nets

    We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.

  • Should there be pressure on Ryan Garcia to face Devin Haney?

    Is it still too soon for a Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney fight or do both still need to prove themselves before a blockbuster showdown?

  • Nick Saban: 49ers 'didn't ask me a thing' about Mac Jones at Pro Day

    Nick Saban was ready to answer questions about quarterback Mac Jones, but the 49ers didn't ask him any.

  • Warriors to welcome back fans from April 23 at 35% capacity

    The capacity at the Chase Center's 18,000-seat arena will be capped at 35% as per California State Department of Public Health guidelines. Fans wishing to attend games must either provide proof of a full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within 48 hours of a game and they must wear face coverings at all times. "Additionally, fans who can provide proof of vaccination do not need to produce a negative COVID-19 test, unless they are seated within 30 feet of the court," the Warriors added.

  • Golf: Johnson set to defend as sense of normalcy returns to Masters

    The Masters returns to its traditional date this week as the year's first major at Augusta National and Dustin Johnson is the man to beat on a layout that, while familiar, will play and look much different than the one he triumphed on five months ago. Colorful, blooming azaleas set against emerald fairways and greens will be back on full display in stark contrast to the autumn foliage that created a rather unique setting last year when COVID-19 forced the Masters to be played in November. A win for Johnson, whose 20-under total last year broke the Masters record shared by Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, would put him in elite company.

  • Offbeat training methods have Jaron Ennis on cusp of welterweight contention

    Such training gets him into superb condition, Ennis said, and he feels he can go as hard in the final minute of the 12th round as he does in the first minute of the opening round.

  • Fantasy Basketball: James Harden suffers injury, and more for Week 16

    Here's everything you need to know as we head into Week 16 of the fantasy basketball season.

  • Bellator 256 results: Ryan Bader smashes Lyoto Machida, advances to grand prix semifinal

    Ryan Bader avenged his 2012 loss to Lyoto Machida and advanced to the tournament semifinal.

  • Why Penei Sewell is falling in the latest NFL mock drafts

    Analyst have Sewell dropping out of the top 10

  • Why was CBS golf analyst Gary McCord banned from covering the Masters golf tournament?

    McCord was barred from covering the yearly event at Augusta National over comments he made on a broadcast way back in 1994.

  • 'Stone-cold killer' Jordan Spieth moves ominously into Masters contention

    If this is Jordan Spieth without yet being able to swing a club properly then the rest of the field had better watch out. The boy wonder is back. An already intriguing Masters leaderboard was lent a whole new dimension by the return of the 2015 champion to the sharp end of proceedings. Spieth’s second round 68, which has left the Texan at five-under for the tournament in a share of fourth place, two off the lead of England’s Justin Rose, was one thing. The 27-year-old was solid tee to green, hitting 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation. It was when he warned afterwards that he was feeling more and more comfortable, and still had plenty of room for improvement, that his rivals’ hearts must have sunk. The last thing they need is the Spieth of old stalking these fairways and greens again. Put simply, Spieth is a stone-cold killer around these green and pleasant lands. At least, he used to be. There was a time when you could stake your mortgage on the Texan contending in Masters week. Remember his first three trips to Augusta? Second (2014), first (2015) and second again (2016). He was a 20-year-old phenomenon; a natural with a freakishly hot putter. That 2016 tournament proved to be something of a setback, however. Two balls dumped into Rae’s Creek at the 12th on the final day handed the initiative to Danny Willett and Spieth’s career has never really been the same since. Although he won the Open at Birkdale in 2017 (as career setbacks go, it’s all relative), the aura of invincibility had gone, and his bullet-proof confidence with it. By January of this year, the former world No 1 was on the verge of dropping out of the world’s top 100. Spieth has slowly turned his fortunes around over the last few months, building form and confidence week by week, culminating in last week’s victory on home soil at the Valero Texas Open, his first in almost four years. He still doesn’t look completely like the Spieth of old. But he is getting there. A solitary birdie going out was followed by four coming back, mixed with one bogey on his bogey hole, the par-three 12th, when he found the greenside bunker. He bounced back immediately with birdie at the par-five 13th, laying up wisely after finding the pine needles off the tee, and finished the round looking more and more like he meant business. But for a triple-bogey seven on the par-four ninth on Thursday, Spieth might be leading the field now.

  • Aaron Judge out again, Gio Urshela scratched due to side effects of COVID-19 vaccine

    Aaron Judge will be out of the Yankees' lineup for the second straight game on Friday as he continues to deal with some 'side soreness.'

  • Bellator 256 results: Cat Zingano shows slick ground game in armbar submission win

    Cat Zingano is now 2-for-2 in Bellator and has her hopes up for a featherweight title shot after a nice showing.

  • Celtics vs. Timberwolves observations: Jayson Tatum's ceiling on display in monster outing

    Jayson Tatum put forth one of the best games of his career Friday night in a win against Minnesota. His 53-point outing reminded everyone that he's a developing player that still has top-tier potential.