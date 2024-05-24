Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals live stream: How to watch IPL 2024 playoffs today, SRH need 176

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Rahul Tripathi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) .

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals live stream is the second qualifier match at the IPL 2024. RR won the toss and put their opponents in to bat. They now need 176 to win the game.

Luckily, IPL 2024 live streams are free in India and you can watch them while abroad by using a VPN while you're away from home. We'll show you how.

Despite losing a wicket in the first over, and some skilful bowling from Trent Boult and Ravichandran Ashwin, SRH got off to a fast start. At one point they had a run rate of over 11. However, RR struck back and managed to hold their opponents to just 175, a gettable target in today's hard-hitting T20 landscape. Boult ended with three wickets, as did Avesh Khan.

So now it's over to the RR batters. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tom Kohler-Cadmore will be looking to make good progress towards their target. They will be backed up by skipper Sanju Samson, who already has 521 runs to his name in this year's tournament.

It was dramatic when these teams met earlier in this year's Indian Premier League. On that occasion, SRH won by just one run with the last ball of the match. We could well be treated to another exciting finish.

Read on to find out how you can watch IPL live streams 2024 wherever you are and find out who makes it to the final, which will take place on May 26.

Watch IPL live streams 2024 for free

India flag

Every ball of the IPL 2024 – including the playoffs and grand final – is free to watch on JioCinema. Download the app or head straight to the JioCinema website to start streaming for free.

Away from India when the match is on? You can still tune in to your normal free India cricket live stream using our favorite cricket VPN. Keep scrolling for full instructions – it's really easy!

Watch IPL live streams 2024 from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for cricket-loving countries (and the US!), but if you're overseas you'll soon discover that you can't watch your usual service because of geo-restrictions.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using the best VPN to change your streaming device's IP address to your usual location.

Use a VPN to watch IPL live streams 2024 from anywhere:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.

How to use a VPN to watch IPL cricket

You can get started with a VPN in three easy steps:

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate server. For example, you can choose 'India' to watch your usual JioCinema stream when away from India.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home – so JioCinema for India cricket fanatics abroad.

Watch Sunrisers vs Royals live streams in the UK

UK flag

You can watch every game of the 2024 IPL season, including Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, through Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV).

To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Watch Sunrisers vs Royals live streams 2024 in the US

US flag

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch the IPL 2024 in the US and Canada, with the specialist channel set to show every match.

Willow TV is available from most cable providers. Not got cable? No worries. Willow TV is also accessible through the Sling TV Desi Binge Plus plan and it's a great price too.

Usually $15 per month, you can currently get your first month for just $10 or a bargain $99 for the whole year. You get eight channels in all, including Sony LIV, Star India, Hotstar Specials and, of course, Willow TV.

Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals streams in Australia

Australia flag

You can watch IPL, including Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, on Fox Sports. It can also be live streamed via Foxtel Now.

Another cost-efficient alternative to Foxtel is the excellent sports streaming platform Kayo Sports.

Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan for just $25 a month. Or upgrade to two devices with Basic plan for $30 a month.

Kayo also gives you access to loads of other sports including the NFL, NBA, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all in on Fox.

Where to watch Sunrisers vs Royals in New Zealand

New Zealand flag

Sky Sport is the place to watch IPL in New Zealand. It will be shown on Sky Sport each day and subscribers can tune in online using the country's Sky Go service.

If you don't have Sky Sport already, the cricket is also being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 a month.

IPL 2024 playoff schedule

May 21: Qualifier 1 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ahmedabad)

May 22: Eliminator Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Ahmedabad)

May 24: Qualifier 2 TBA vs TBA (Chennai)

May 26: Final TBA vs TBA (Chennai)