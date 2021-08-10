Sunrise House Treatment Center to Host Free Overdose Training Sessions For Local Businesses

LAFAYETTE, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, Sunrise House Treatment Center wants to partner with local businesses to help save lives. Nationally, overdose deaths hit an all-time high in 2020 with more than 93,000 people losing their lives, which is an increase of nearly 30% from the year prior, and New Jersey was not spared from that increase. Sunrise House will be hosting free virtual training sessions for businesses to get their staff trained on how to administer Narcan©, a potentially life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose . Synthetic opioids, specifically fentanyl, account for the vast majority of overdose deaths.



The virtual training sessions will take place on August 30 and August 31 . Businesses can choose to register for either day.

Participants will also have an opportunity for a Q&A with an addiction expert. Businesses who take part will be eligible to receive a digital badge for their website and social profiles to inform the public that their staff has received overdose training from a leading treatment provider.

“The number of lives lost to overdoses last year was astronomical, and it’s tragic to think that a great deal of them were due to the inclusion of fentanyl that they likely didn’t know about,” said Jim Zuravnsky, CEO of Sunrise House Treatment Center. “We know the pandemic made things much worse for people, which is why we think that it’s important to educate the community on how to handle an overdose emergency. Most of us are not far removed from the addiction epidemic, and the best way to get this knowledge out to the community is by starting with our local businesses.”

According to the CDC, anyone who uses opioids can experience an overdose, but certain factors can increase the risk, including:

Combining opioids with alcohol

Taking illegal or illicit opioids, like heroin or fentanyl

Having certain medical conditions, such as sleep apnea



While Narcan© can reverse an overdose, treatment is often necessary for long-term recovery.

“The best way to address the number of overdoses taking place is by knowing what to do to prevent them,” said Zuravnsky. “In addition to providing this education to the community, by partnering with local businesses and organizations, we also want to remind the community that Sunrise House is also a resource for those who need help.”

