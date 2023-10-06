Sunray's Armando Lujan is Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week

The recognition keeps on coming for Sunray's Armando Lujan.

The 2022 Amarillo Globe-News Player of the Year and 2023 Preseason Player of the Year picked up statewide recognition this week. The junior quarterback was named Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week for 2A.

Lujan, who was also the reader's choice for preseason MVP this season, more than earned the honor. Against Guymon (OK), Lujan went 31-of-44 passing (70%) for 394 yards, eight touchdowns and just one interception. He also ran for 80 yards and one touchdown on six carries. On defense, he intercepted two passes with four pass breakups.

Among teams that enter stats on MaxPreps, Lujan is currently leading the number one 2A offense in the state in terms of yards per game at 507 yards per contest. The Bobcats are also first in points per game at 60.5 and they have the most offensive touchdowns in the state for 2A with 51. Lujan is the passing leader in the state for yards and TDs regardless of classification among MaxPreps teams.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Sunray High School's Armando Lujan wins statewide football award