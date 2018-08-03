Sunoco Fueled for 15: Celebrating 15 years of Fueling Victories

Sunoco has been the exclusive fuel provider for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for 15 years. That’s more than 15.5 million miles of racing and more than 1,300 victories, and we’re celebrating some of the most iconic moments in a series of videos.

The Sunoco fuel used by the NASCAR national series has changed twice since it became the official fuel of NASCAR in 2004, improving performance and environmental quality along the way. In 2004, NASCAR competition was fueled by Sunoco Supreme. From 2007-2010, NASCAR ran on Sunoco 260 GTX. Since 2011, Sunoco Green E15 has been on board for every green flag — and appropriately, it’s green in color. Sunoco Green E15 is 98 octane unleaded fuel and contains 15 volume percent ethanol plus more oxygen than most fuels, as it’s built for racing.

For 15 years, Sunoco has been fueling the most memorable victories and greatest moments in NASCAR, and it all started in one of the greatest races of all time: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 2004 Daytona 500 victory.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 15: Dale Earnhardt Jr. driver of the #8 DEI Budweiser Chevrolet celebrates by spraying champagne in victory circle after winning the the NASCAR Nextel Cup Daytona 500 on February 15, 2004 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo By Robert Laberge/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sunoco has been fueling racing engines for more than 50 years, but their partnership with NASCAR started with a bang as Junior sealed his first Daytona 500 victory in their first Cup Series race as the Official Fuel.

Earnhardt started on the pole after pole winner Greg Biffle changed engines and went to the rear. Junior led the first 29 laps, and Tony Stewart emerged as his fiercest competition in the race.

Stewart, the 2001 champion, and Earnhardt traded the lead six times between Lap 52 and Lap 72 alone. The two passionate drivers were up front at the end, as well, as Junior took the lead from Stewart with 20 laps to go. Junior held on, taking the Sunoco checkered flag just .273 seconds ahead of Stewart and continuing the Earnhardt family’s superspeedway dominance.

Since that dramatic race, Sunoco keeps fueling victories as NASCAR enters the 2018 Playoffs in all three series. Through the final 15 races of the Monster Energy Series season, we’ll highlight some of the best NASCAR triumphs fueled by Sunoco in videos. Watch here for more thrilling moments, from jaw-dropping Sunoco Rookie of the Year performances to record-setting and barrier-shattering moments in the sport.