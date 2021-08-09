Sunny but smoky skies with a high of 95 today in Longmont

Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.
·1 min read

Aug. 9—Longmont should see sunny but smoky skies today with highs in the 90s, according to the National Weather Service.

Today's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 95 and an overnight low of 60.

Tuesday's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 93 and an overnight low of 59.

Wednesday's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 97 and an overnight low of 61.

Thursday's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 91 and an overnight low of 60.

Friday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 90 and an overnight low of 61, with a chance of showers.

