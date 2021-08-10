Sunny but smoky skies with a high of 93 today in Longmont

Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.
·1 min read

Aug. 10—Longmont should see sunny but smoky skies today with highs in the 90s, according to the National Weather Service.

Today's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 93 and an overnight low of 59.

Wednesday's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 96 and an overnight low of 62.

Thursday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 92 and an overnight low of 62, with a 10% chance of showers.

Friday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 86 and an overnight low of 60, with a 30% chance of showers.

