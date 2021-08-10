Sunny but smoky skies with a high of 93 today in Longmont

Aug. 10—Longmont should see sunny but smoky skies today with highs in the 90s, according to the National Weather Service.

Today's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 93 and an overnight low of 59.

Wednesday's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 96 and an overnight low of 62.

Thursday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 92 and an overnight low of 62, with a 10% chance of showers.

Friday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 86 and an overnight low of 60, with a 30% chance of showers.