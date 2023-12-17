Sunny Edwards loses IBF flyweight crown against Jesse Rodriguez

Sunny Edwards was beaten in Arizona (Getty Images)

Sunny Edwards fell to his first professional defeat as he was beaten by Jesse Rodriguez in Arizona.

The 27-year-old, who had a perfect 20-0 record heading into the ring for his American debut, was stopped late on as Rodriguez claimed the IBF and WBO unified flyweight belts.

The fight was stopped at the end of the ninth round after Rodriguez had dominated proceedings, putting Edwards down for the first time in his career before time was called on the bout.

The American, 23, took his record to 19-0 with the second defence of his WBO crown.

Edwards had defended his IBF crown four times since winning the title in 2021.

“This is a hell of a fighter,” Edwards, who suffered a first career loss, said to BBC Radio 5 Live.

"My tricks that usually get me out of the way of shots, he was getting on to them.

"I just couldn't see. From the second round, my eye was completely blurry and from about round six I got cut. It was getting hard in there, more through the vision."

Rodriguez’s record extends to 19 wins with 12 knockouts.

Edwards taunted Rodriguez to bring the fight to him, but it was the American who dominated.

With reporting from PA.