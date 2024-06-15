Sunnehanna Amateur an important stepping stone for Moroccan program

The significance of El Mehdi Fakori’s 2-under-par 68 in the third round of the Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions extended beyond the leaderboard Friday.

Sure, Fakori made the cut at 1-under 209 through three rounds.

He’s shot under par in two rounds, and his bogey-free third round will provide some momentum entering Saturday’s finale at the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club course.

But Fakori also carried the banner of his native country and the Royal Moroccan Golf Federation.

“He said he’s happy with the competition,” Walid Fadel, of the RMGF, said while translating for Fakori. “He’s playing with the best amateurs in the world, so he knows where he sits right now.”

Fadel is a projects manager of the Royal Moroccan Golf Federation. He doubled as Fakori’s caddie throughout the Sunnehanna Amateur.

“Playing this course makes him realize where his game is at right now,” Fadel said. “He is happy to be here.”

Fadel explained the big picture.

“Our goal at the federation is to build a good strategy in order to have a player on the PGA Tour in the next three or four years,” Fadel said of his country’s Road to the Tour program.

“The budget is here. The human resources are here. Our big goal now is to send as many players to U.S. colleges to play competitive golf.

“When we have a player who plays good in college, during the offseason, we look forward to have them play in some Elite Amateur (Golf Series) events such as Sunnehanna.”

Morocco has steadily promoted the game with First Tee and junior programs as well as an emphasis on the college game, Fadel said.

“The federation is supervising all the programs to help the junior players, the junior programs, as much as possible,” Fadel said. “Make the junior players experience a lot of tournaments locally and then internationally in order for the coaches here in the U.S. to see the level of the players and to recruit them.”

Fadel said the Sunnehanna course provided challenges Fakori hadn’t encountered much prior to the 15-hour trip to the United States.

Fakori currently doesn’t play college golf.

“First time here,” Fadel said. “He experienced a different kind of course with tough roughs, big greens, very fast.

“The courses in Morocco are more open. The greens aren’t that fast.”

Once Fakori finishes the Sunnehanna Amateur Saturday, it will mark another milestone.

“I’m really happy with the progress,” Fadel said.

“We’ve seen many players now ranked 300 or better, which is a big step for Morocco. We also will host the World Amateur team championship in 2027. We are glad to be moving forward in the golf industry.”

