Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino best bets for weekend horse racing

Thursday and Friday will serve as huge thoroughbred racing days at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino.

Several of the horses to watch will be featured in New Mexico state-bred races but those thoroughbreds could loom large in races such as the Sunland Oaks or Sunland Derby next month.

Thursday's key races

Thursday is the big day for the New Mexico-breds, with the six furlong, Corralito Steak House Stakes race and the six furlong La Senora Stakes races. Both are for 3-year-olds with the La Senora being for fillies and mares.

In the Corralito Stakes race, the horse to watch is Community Leader, owned by El Paso's successful owners Judy and Kirk Robison. Community Leader has won six of seven races and ran second in the the other race. He will be making his first start at Sunland Park.

In the La Senora Stakes, Mark The Winner looks to win for the fifth time in six starts and Payingoffmymaker seeks her third win.

Friday's big day

Friday features four stakes races, including the 6 1/2 furlong Borderplex Stakes and the one mile Riley Allison Derby, which are preps for the Sunland Oaks and Sunland Derby, respectively.

In the Borderplex Stakes, trainer Todd Fincher sends Only One America and Candy Aisle (3-5 morning-line favorite) to post and they will be challenged by the Steve Asmussen trained Illusive Star, winner of two of four starts.

Candy Aisle has two of three starts and Only One America is owned by the Robisons.

The Riley Allison Derby will see Asmussen horses, Crafted, and Churchill Downs invader Lucky Jeremy as two of the horses to beat.

Felix Chavez' best bets

Community Leader , Thursday, eighth race. Community Leader has been dominant on the New Mexico circuit. Look to play the exacta with the No. 1 horse, Milk It .

Wildcat Reese could be a nice long shot in Thursday's ninth race. Looked good in last race and has a good trainer in Dallas Barton.

In Friday's seventh race, the 5 1/2 furlong Bold Ego Handicap , Asmusssen ships in four-time winner Topsy , who is proven to be solid at this type of track.

Friday's eighth race, the six furlong Fort Bliss Stakes might be one of the most competitive of any race this meet. I like Good with People to rebound from an eighth-place showing in his last start at Sunland Park on Jan. 5. Before that he had been running sharp.

Lucky Jeremy will be hard to beat in the one mile Riley Allison Derby. Talented horse, who has had two good races at Churchill Downs for trainer William Morey.

