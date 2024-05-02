Sunland Derby winner Stronghold set to run in 150th Kentucky Derby

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The most exciting two minutes in sports will have a Borderland flare to it come Saturday, as this year’s winner of the Sunland Derby, Stronghold, is set to Run for the Roses.

Stronghold drew post number 17 in what will be the 150th Running of the Kentucky Derby, holding 20-1 odds to win the milestone race. Some racing experts are predicting a top-5 finish for Stronghold, whose team includes jockey Antonio Fresu, trainer Philip D’Amato, and owners Eric and Sharon Waller.

The three-year-old thoroughbred was a 3-2 betting favorite in February’s running of the Sunland Derby, a race Stronghold won with a recorded time of 1:42.64. The win gave Stronghold 25 points on the road to the Kentucky Derby along with a $400,000 prize.

Saturday’s Kentucky Derby will air exclusively on KTSM with coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m. MT on NBC. Post time for the main event at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, is set for 4:57 p.m. MT.

Kentucky Derby 2024: Latest field odds

Fierceness (5-2)

Sierra Leone (3-1)

Catching Freedom (8-1)

Forever Young (10-1)

Just a Touch (10-1)

Dornoch (20-1)

Mystik Dan (20-1)

Just Steel (20-1)

Honor Marie (20-1)

Track Phanton (20-1)

Stronghold (20-1)

Resilience (20-1)

Catalytic (30-1)

Epic Ride (30-1)

T O Password (30-1)

Endlessly (30-1)

Domestic Product (30-1)

Grand Mo the First (50-1)

Society Man (50-1)

West Saratoga (50-1)

