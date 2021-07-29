Suni Lee wins gold medal in all-around final, U.S. swimmers set Olympic records | What You MIssed
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
In an event defined by who wasn’t competing, Suni Lee stepped up and delivered a gold medal win in the women's all-around individual final, while U.S. men's swimmers Caeleb Dressel and Robert Finke had record-setting performances in the pool. Plus, the U.S. women's rugby sevens team advanced to the quarter-final round, as Team USA continued to add to their total medal count lead.