Suni Lee Parade begins at 3 p.m. Sunday, White Bear Avenue and Arlington

Aug. 7—St. Paul will throw a parade on Sunday for Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, who is being touted as the pride of the East Side after winning a gold medal in Tokyo.

Beginning at 3 p.m., the Suni Lee Celebration Committee — which includes Hmong community leaders, city officials and the Visit St. Paul tourism bureau — will celebrate Lee, 18, the country's first Hmong-American Olympic gold medalist, with a parade along White Bear Avenue. The parade will run from Arlington Avenue and head north to the Aldrich Arena at 1850 White Bear Ave. in Maplewood. A program is scheduled to take place at the arena at 4 p.m.

All attendees regardless of vaccination status are being encouraged to wear face coverings. There will be no vendors permitted along the parade route or in designated parking areas, according to written details released Friday by Visit St. Paul.

Returning home along Interstate 94 westbound? Expect delays and plan for a detour through downtown St. Paul, where I-94 westbound is closed for the weekend between St. Peter and Marion streets.

More information is online at VisitSaintPaul.com/Suni.