Suni Lee Does Not Medal in Balance Beam originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Suni Lee completed her final event of the Tokyo Olympics in less than stellar fashion, failing to medal in the balance beam.

The judges gave Lee a total score of 13.866, with a 6.400 on difficulty and 7.466 on execution. She ended the event in fifth place.

Lee had a couple of slip ups in her routine. She nearly fell off the beam at one point, wobbling to keep her balance but recovered to stay on. On her dismount, it wasn’t a clean landing for Lee either.

In qualifiers, Lee finished with the third-best score, a 14.200. However, she failed to make the podium, as she ends the Tokyo Olympics with three medals. She previously took the gold in the individual all-around event, bronze in the uneven bars and was a part of the silver-winning squad in the team all-around event.

Despite the result, Lee’s family was supporting her from afar in Saint Paul, Minnesota, like they have all Olympics long.

Lee’s teammate Simone Biles, in her return since pulling out of the four previous gymnastic events due to the “twisties”, came back to win the bronze medal in the balance beam with a score of 14.000.

China took the gold and silver in the event, with Guan Chenchen winning gold and Tang Xijing with the silver.

