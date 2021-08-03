Suni Lee Does Not Medal in Balance Beam

Bryan Murphy
·1 min read

Suni Lee Does Not Medal in Balance Beam originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Suni Lee completed her final event of the Tokyo Olympics in less than stellar fashion, failing to medal in the balance beam.

The judges gave Lee a total score of 13.866, with a 6.400 on difficulty and 7.466 on execution. She ended the event in fifth place.

Lee had a couple of slip ups in her routine. She nearly fell off the beam at one point, wobbling to keep her balance but recovered to stay on. On her dismount, it wasn’t a clean landing for Lee either.

In qualifiers, Lee finished with the third-best score, a 14.200. However, she failed to make the podium, as she ends the Tokyo Olympics with three medals. She previously took the gold in the individual all-around event, bronze in the uneven bars and was a part of the silver-winning squad in the team all-around event.

Despite the result, Lee’s family was supporting her from afar in Saint Paul, Minnesota, like they have all Olympics long.

Lee’s teammate Simone Biles, in her return since pulling out of the four previous gymnastic events due to the “twisties”, came back to win the bronze medal in the balance beam with a score of 14.000.

China took the gold and silver in the event, with Guan Chenchen winning gold and Tang Xijing with the silver.

This story uses functionality that may not work in our app. Click here to open the story in your web browser.

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics-Greece pulls artistic swimming team after four COVID-19 cases

    Greece have withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics artistic swimming competitions after four of their athletes tested positive for COVID-19, the Greek Olympic Committee (HOC) said on Tuesday. One athlete tested positive on Monday while another three returned positive tests on Tuesday, ruling the team out and forcing the athletes into quarantine. "The team from the very first day it entered the village has not come into contact with any other member of the Greek Olympic team for obvious reasons," the HOC said.

  • Biles' balancing act

    Simone Biles will return to the Olympics on the balance beam. And flights were canceled left and right, leaving travelers stranded. It's Monday's news.

  • Tokyo Olympics recap: Canada hands USWNT shocking loss, Simone Biles to return on balance beam

    USWNT faces a familiar foe in soccer semis. Simone Biles returns to Olympic competition on the balance beam. US women's hoops wins vs. France.

  • Natalie Portman’s ‘Days of Abandonment’ Not Moving Forward at HBO

    The HBO film “Days of Abandonment,” starring Oscar winner Natalie Portman, is dead. On Monday, the network announced that Portman has stepped down from the film, and production will not be moving forward. “Due to unforeseen personal reasons, Natalie Portman has stepped down from HBO Films’ ‘Days of Abandonment’ prior to the start of filming. […]

  • Simone Biles’ must-see moments on the balance beam during her career

    Simone Biles will compete on the balance beam at the Tokyo Olympics

  • Qantas stands down 2,500 staff over Sydney lockdown

    The airline says it expects Australia's largest city to be closed for at least two more months.

  • Olympics-Gymnasitcs-Biles likely hit 'reset' button - psychologist

    Biles sent a shock through the Olympics when she withdrew from last week's team competition in Tokyo due to what she described as a case of the "twisties," where gymnasts are disoriented during their gravity-defying sequences. Dr Hillary Cauthen, an executive board member at the Association of Applied Sport Psychology, said Biles likely spent much of the last week leaning on various tools like mental preparation, breath control and self talk.

  • Team USA's origami-inspired face masks are designed to be breathable, but they're not as protective as N95s

    Twitter users compared the pleated face masks sported by the US Olympic team to Batman's Bane and Hannibal Lecter from "The Silence of the Lambs."

  • Olympics-Chinese champions wear Mao badges on cycling podium

    Chinese gold medallists Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi wore badges featuring the head of the country's former leader Mao Zedong during a medal ceremony on Monday, in a potential breach of Olympic rules on the display of political paraphernalia. The duo wore the badges, commonplace in China for half a century but a potential breach of Article 50 of the Olympic charter, after retaining the women's cycling team sprint title at the Izu Velodrome.

  • Olympics-Taiwan's medals revive debate over use of 'Chinese Taipei'

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -After Taiwan beat China in the badminton men's doubles final at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday, gold medalist Wang Chi-Lin made a Facebook comment that cast a spotlight on a contentious debate on the Chinese-claimed island: "I'm from Taiwan". Wang's team competes at the Olympics as "Chinese Taipei" at the insistence of Beijing, which sees Taiwan as part of "one China" and has never ruled out the use of force to bring the democratic island under its control. But with its first gold in badminton plus nine other medals and counting, Taiwan's best-ever Olympic performance has revived an old debate on the island over the practice by international organisations of referring to Taiwan as Chinese, and whether the island should compete under the name "Taiwan".

  • American star Simone Biles to return for balance beam finals

    Simone Biles is back. The 2016 Olympic gymnastics champion will return to competition in the balance beam final on Tuesday, a little over a week after stepping away from the meet to focus on her mental health. The 24-year-old Biles won bronze on beam in Rio de Janeiro five years ago and qualified for the eight-woman final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on the first weekend of the Games.

  • Gymnastics-Pep talk from Biles helps Carey power to gold

    Twenty four hours after Jade Carey finished last in the women's vault final at the Tokyo Olympics, the American gymnast tumbled her way to gold on the floor exercise while being roared on by cheerleader-in-chief Simone Biles. The unexpected absence of Biles from the floor final had paved the way for a new champion to be crowned in Tokyo and thanks to some uplifting pep talk from the 2016 Olympic gold medallist, Carey powered her way to the top of the podium to ensure that the top prize did not leave American hands. "Simone especially was just like helping me let it (the vault) go and move on," Carey told reporters after beating Italy's Vanessa Ferrari with a winning score of 14.366.

  • Uriah Hall issues statement on UFC on ESPN 28 loss: ‘This one hurts’

    Uriah Hall shared his first thoughts on his lopsided loss to Sean Strickland at UFC on ESPN 28.

  • Simone Biles is back, will compete in balance beam exercise final

    After withdrawing from the team competition, the all-around and three event finals, Simone Biles will compete in the balance beam exercise final.

  • Not Eating Enough Calories Could Tank Your Gut Health, New Study Suggests

    Here’s why a low-calorie diet could lead to some serious GI issues.

  • Simone Biles to return to Olympic competition for balance beam finals

    Simone Biles will return to compete in the balance beam final on Tuesday, a little over a week after stepping away from the meet to focus on her mental health.

  • How to Watch Simone Biles Compete in Balance Beam on Tuesday

    Simone Biles has been taking her status day by day since she first withdrew from the gymnastics team final last week. One day ahead of the last possible event she could join in Tokyo, her team was finally able to deliver good news.

  • Olympics-Biles retakes spotlight as world records fall, IOC probes Belarus

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Simone Biles retook the gymnastics stage on Tuesday after a week's absence, electrifying the Tokyo Olympics on a day that saw world records smashed and organisers probe Belarus's treatment of an athlete now in diplomatic protection. The return of the American, considered by many the greatest gymnast ever, ensured a blockbuster finale Olympics-Gymnastics-Biles return set to bring gymnastics to dramatic end for the sport as Biles scored 14.000 on the balance beam to finish third. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it expected a report https://www.reuters.com/article/olympics-2020-ioc/update-1-olympics-ioc-awaiting-report-from-belarusian-olympic-committee-idUSL8N2PA0F4 later in the day from the Belarusian team on the case of sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who sought protection https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/belarus-athlete-in-hands-authorities-ioc-2021-08-02 in the Polish embassy in Tokyo on Monday after refusing her team's orders to fly home.

  • Opinion: As NFL coaches air out frustration with vaccination rates, COVID-19 remains huge X-factor for teams

    In training camps, NFL teams are learning just how complicated unvaccinated players can make things for the rest of their teammates.

  • Quinn is first openly transgender athlete to secure Olympic medal after Canada's semifinal win over USWNT

    Quinn was the first openly transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics and will now be the first to win a medal.