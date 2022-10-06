Sungjae Im nearly makes ridiculous blind eagle after drive lands under cart path

Sungjae Im nearly pulled off what should have been a completely impossible shot on Thursday in Las Vegas.

After landing his drive up underneath the edge of a cart path at TPC Summerlin in the first round of the Shriners Children’s Open, Im came just inches away from saving his eagle on a totally blind shot from the desert.

Just watch:

Im’s drop didn’t even help much, either. He was still in the dirt with a terrible lie, and couldn’t see where he was going on the third hole.

While he didn’t quite complete the eagle, it’s hard to be upset with a birdie save like that.

Im posted a 6-under 65 on Thursday thanks to three straight birdies to close out his round. He's T4, just two shots behind early leader Tom Hoge.

Im had nine top-10 finishes on Tour last season and won the Shriners Children’s Open last October — which marked his second career win. He finished in a tie for second at the Tour Championship in August, too.

Im is making his season debut this week in Las Vegas. It’s the third Tour event of the season, and the second after the Presidents Cup last month at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina. Im went 2-2-1 for the International Team there in his second appearance.