Sungjae Im is a modern-day Iron Byron with the game to contend at Augusta National once again

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steve DiMeglio
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Talk about bad timing.

In his Masters debut last November, Sungjae Im posted rounds of 66-70-68-69 to finish at 15 under – a score that would have won 80 of the 84 Masters played. Unfortunately, Im ran into Dustin Johnson and lost by five.

Im, however, was far from disappointed. It was the best result by a rookie since Jordan Spieth finished second in 2014. And he had fulfilled a boyhood dream of playing in the Masters, one that took hold as he watched the tournament growing up in South Korea.

“To pick one vivid memory out of all of them that happened that week, it would be playing in the final group in the final round with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson,” Im said. “I started the week just wanting to make the cut. Then I had a chance to win. But Dustin Johnson is a great player. I learned a lot in the final round.

“That round, the whole week, too, it was self-confidence for me. It was a learning experience for me and I learned I could perform at a major level.”

There should be many more final rounds at Augusta National in Im’s future.

After turning pro at age 17, he was the Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year in 2018, earned Rookie of the Year honors on the PGA Tour in 2019, then won his first (and so far only) PGA Tour title in the Honda Classic in 2020.

Just 23, he’s become well known in the professional ranks for two reasons.

The first is his durability – he plays more golf than anyone. He played a PGA Tour-high 61 events in 2019 and 2020 and intended to play 11 events in 2021 before driving down Magnolia Lane.

The second is his nickname – Iron Byron, which is the name of the U.S. Golf Association’s mechanical golf ball tester that honors Byron Nelson, the godfather of the modern swing.

The story goes that on the Monday of the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne in Australia, it was so windy that Im was the only player on the International squad to play that day.

“I certainly didn’t even think about touching any of the holes because I didn’t want to destroy my confidence,” 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott said. “So we ended up walking out and watching (Im) play a few holes. Even in a 25-miles-an-hour wind, he was just fairway, green, fairway, green, and like Iron Byron, like watching a machine.”

Many of his peers predict he will be known as a major champion, too.

But if Im is to become a major winner in his second start in the Masters, he’ll have to relearn the course he just played five months ago.

“I have the course visually in my mind,” he said. “My impression of Augusta National was that the fairways and greens were much softer than what I saw watching TV when I was a kid. And I’ve never played the Masters in April so it will be a different challenge. I will have to learn how to play the course again if it’s fast and firm. But it will be a good challenge.”

Related

Masters survey: New views in 2020 and best food at Augusta National

Jon Rahm becomes father to baby boy Kepa days before the Masters

What could the weather be for Masters Week in Augusta, Georgia?

Recommended Stories

  • Changed the Game: Marta walked the walk so women's soccer could run

    Marta is Brazil’s record scorer, male or female, with 109 international goals. She’s also the World Cup’s record scorer, male or female, with 17. Pelé himself dubbed her “Pelé in skirts.”

  • JJ Redick was 'shocked' by Mavericks trade, says Pelicans front office was dishonest

    Redick says Pelicans executives weren't honest about trading him.

  • Kemba Walker with a 2-pointer vs the Houston Rockets

    Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics) with a 2-pointer vs the Houston Rockets, 04/02/2021

  • Justin Rose interview: 'Golf's distance obsession will shorten careers'

    As that fabled 17-year-old amateur who finished fourth at The Open, it is fair to say that Justin Rose knows a bit about youth golf and turning prodigy into glory and that is why he is the perfect champion to headline the Telegraph Junior Golf Championship. It is also why the sport and its wannabes should listen when he warns about the current obsession with power. Rose goes into next week's Masters acutely aware that there is a burgeoning and bludgeoning revolution taking place as the young guns storm the elite. Bryson DeChambeau is at its vanguard and the reigning US Open will once again arrive in Georgia attempting to reduce Amen Corner to a few “Hail Marys!”. The bombs of DeChambeau and the likes of Matthew Wolff and Cameron Champ will no doubt explode into the headlines and catch the attention of juniors with their sights set on an eye-stretching future. But Rose would like to ask them a few questions. “Is it the short term or the long term that they are thinking of when it comes to their time as a professional?” he says. “Because with some of these swings nowadays, I’m not sure it can be both.” Those lucky ones who qualify for the finals of the Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship at Walton Heath in October will get to meet the former world No 1 in person and benefit from his major-winning experience. “I will certainly advise caution if they are dead set on emulating what they see on TV, with these 200mph ball speeds and 400-yard drives” he says. “Because we are dealing with a lot of unknowns and we don’t know yet the toll this will take on the body. The more force we generate, the more force the body has to absorb. The torque is incredible. “If you look at my generation — say me, Adam Scott and Sergio [Garcia] — we are probably the first wave that’s grown up with the fitness and physio side and I kind of feel we're in the sweet spot, the way we approached the game in the last 20 years, focusing on our mobility and flexibility and looking at the big picture. And I think our best golf could well be in front of us, as weird as that is to say with us all in our 40s. “Whereas I feel like that the generation coming up behind us is pushing the limit much harder than than we did from a physical point of view and even though science is improving and we are understanding more and more about the body, eventually those aggressive motions have to take their impact. "If it carries on like this and if everyone coming out here is looking for the power game, then maybe careers will get shorter and there won’t be players in their 40s still able to compete at the top of the sport. “Apart from the physical issues that might be suffered, I think that would be a huge shame. Watching Westy [Lee Westwood] and Bryson going at it at Bay Hill [last month] was great because you had a 48-year-old taking on a 27-year-old. That sort of battle between the generations is unique to golf. “Westy and what he has done in the last year and a half is a huge inspiration. It’s a great part of what I love about golf. Lee is playing with wisdom and experience and gratitude. They are powerful words, but there is something so noble about it. That longevity and endless hunger should be celebrated and it is. That is my concern with this drive for length — the professional male game could lose all that.”

  • Mark Emmert on women's tournament failings: 'We can't let down these amazing athletes ever again'

    "The thing I’m most regretful for is we didn’t catch it up front.”

  • LFA champ Lupita Godinez signs with UFC, meets Jessica Penne on April 17

    LFA champ Lupita Godinez will meet former title challenger Jessica Penne in her promotional debut at UFC on ESPN 22.

  • Brook Lopez with a buzzer beater vs the Sacramento Kings

    Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks) with a buzzer beater vs the Sacramento Kings, 04/03/2021

  • Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov set for UFC Fight Night headliner in June

    A potential title eliminator in the heavyweight division between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov is on tap for June.

  • Warriors president: Stephen Curry didn’t sign extension last year because contract length matters to guard

    Is LeBron James recruiting Stephen Curry to the Lakers?

  • Michael Bisping wants opportunity to work alongside ‘OG of UFC commentators’ Joe Rogan

    Michael Bisping has commentated alongside some of the best, but there's one person he's yet to work with.

  • Bears target offensive teammates in ESPN’s new 2-round mock draft

    In Todd McShay's latest two-round mock draft, the Bears target a pair of Florida teammates in WR Kadarius Toney and QB Kyle Trask.

  • Did officials get critical charge call correct in Gonzaga's win over UCLA?

    Before Jalen Suggs' shot, Drew Timme's take of a charge was the biggest play in Saturday's Final Four.

  • The other side of history: UCLA heartbroken as last-second shot buries unlikely run

    After his team's bid to spoil Gonzaga's perfect season ended with a gut punch of a buzzer beater, UCLA guard Johnny Juzang proclaimed, "We went out fighting. There's no better way."

  • Reports: Ex-Michigan State basketball GA Drew Valentine to be promoted at Loyola Chicago

    Former Oakland basketball player and assistant (and ex-MSU assistant) Drew Valentine will be promoted at Loyola Chicago, according to reports.

  • Yankees' Aaron Boone explains why Giancarlo Stanton is sitting Sunday, updates Zack Britton's recovery

    When the Yankees announced their lineup for Sunday’s rubber match with the Toronto Blue Jays, Giancarlo Stanton’s name was noticeably absent.

  • Final Four: Did late call on UCLA's Johnny Juzang cost Bruins the game against Gonzaga?

    UCLA's Johnny Juzang was called with a charge against Gonzaga's Drew Timme at the end of regulation. The Bruins lost on a buzzer-beater in overtime.

  • Mario Cristobal allows Penei Sewell's brother Gabriel to take part in Oregon Pro Day

    Gabriel Sewell last played linebacker for the University of Nevada Wolfpack in 2019.

  • NHL roundup: Avs run point streak to 14 with late goal vs. Blues

    Cale Makar scored the tiebreaking goal with 40.1 seconds left in regulation, and the Colorado Avalanche extended their point streak to 14 with a stunning 2-1 victory over the visiting St. Louis Blues on Saturday night in Denver. After St. Louis failed to clear the puck out of its own zone, Makar picked it up off the board and drilled a slap shot that deflected off the stick of St. Louis' Jaden Schwartz and found its way past Blues rookie netminder Ville Husso (32 saves) to break a 1-1 tie.

  • Juwan Howard's No. 1 Class, The Current Landscape Of Big Ten Recruiting

    U-M has the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation. Here's a snapshot of what the Big Ten recruiting landscape looks like.

  • Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop proves he can be a 'difference maker' at first base

    Jonathan Schoop made his first base debut in Saturday's Detroit Tigers win over Cleveland Indians, but looked like a veteran out there.