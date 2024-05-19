Sunflower Showdown to kickoff Big 12 Tournament

ARLINGTON, TX (KSNT) – The 2024 Big 12 Baseball Tournament is set – and the first game features two familiar foes.

No. 6 K-State and No. 7 Kansas will square off in the opening round of the double-elimination event on Tuesday, May 21. That game starts at 9 a.m. in Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

Here’s how the final standings played out with the Big 12 regular season now over:

Ranking Team Big 12 Record No. 1 Oklahoma 23-7 No. 2 Oklahoma State 19-9 No. 3 Texas 20-10 No. 4 West Virginia 19-11 No. 5 Cincinnati 17-13 No. 6 Kansas State 15-15 No. 7 Kansas 15-15 No. 8 UCF 14-15 No. 9 TCU 14-16 No. 10 Texas Tech 12-17 —————————— ———————————- ———————————- No. 11 Baylor 10-20 No. 12 Houston 7-21 No. 13 BYU 7-23

Notably, only the top ten finishers advance to the Big 12 tournament. Iowa State is the lone conference team without a baseball program.

No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 2 Oklahoma State earned first round byes. The other opening round games will feature No. 4 West Virginia vs No. 9 TCU, No. 5 Cincinnati vs No. 8 UCF and No. 3 Texas vs No. 10 Texas Tech.

Photo courtesy Big 12 Conference

The loser of K-State/KU will face the loser of West Virginia/TCU. If West Virginia beats TCU, the winner of K-State/KU will face No. 1 Oklahoma. If TCU beats West Virginia, the winner of K-State/KU will face the winner of Oklahoma/TCU.

K-State finished the regular season with a 2-1 home series win over BYU, dropping the finale 12-8 in extra innings.

Kansas finished the regular season falling victim of a road sweep at Texas. The Jayhawks lost the three games by a combined four runs.

