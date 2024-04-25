Sundheim headed to state track and field meet

Apr. 24—Godley High School senior Kade Sundheim qualified for state competition at the Region II-4A track and field meet on April 19 and 22, 2024, at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth.

Finishing second in the shot put, Sundheim advanced with a throw of 51-7.25.

This marks the second state bid for the GHS senior this school year, after him advancing to state in powerlifting last month.

Sundheim was among ten GHS students who competed at the regional contest. Others were Madeline Ackers (shot put), Morgan Cummings (high jump), Veronica Duran (100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles), Keaton Eggleston (100-meter dash and 200-meter dash), Stephanie Favela (1600-meter run and 3200-meter run), Ryan Gambino (shot put), Sadey Hughey (1600-meter run), Makayla Jetton (3200-meter run) and Kinzie Riney (3200-meter run).

The state meet for Class 4A student athletes is set for May 2 at the Mike A. Myers Track & Soccer Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin.