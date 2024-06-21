Sunderland want head coach deal done in three-four days

[Getty Images]

The BBC understands that Sunderland are looking to appoint Lorient manager Regis Le Bris as their new head coach.

The 48-year-old was part of a five-man shortlist drawn up by The Black Cats' hierarchy after Michael Beale was sacked over 100 days ago.

He's been in charge of the French side since 2022 - who were relegated last season.

Talks will continue this weekend with Le Bris and the club hope to conclude the deal in the next three or four days. A work permit is also needed.

