Is Sunderland vs Newcastle on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Eddie Howe’s side have lost seven of their last eight games (Getty Images)

Newcastle face Sunderland this afternoon in the FA Cup third round and the first Tyne-Wear derby in eight years.

The mouthwatering clash between the north east rivals is the pick of the FA Cup third-round weekend as Eddie Howe and Michael Beale’s sides go head to head.

Championship side Sunderland have not faced Newcastle since they were relegated from the Premier League in 2016, and have had to watch on as the Geordies qualified for the Champions League last season.

But Newcastle’s December slump means Sunderland can be optimistic ahead of the Stadium of Light clash, with the Black Cats also enjoying an excellent record in this fixture in recent years.

Newcastle have not beaten Sunderland since 2011, and lost six of their previous seven meetings against their rivals between 2013 and 2016. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Sunderland vs Newcastle?

The FA Cup third round tie will kick off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 5 January at the Stadium of Light.

Is it on TV?

Sunderland vs Newcastle will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 12pm. It will also be available to stream live on ITV X.

What is the team news?

Patrick Roberts is a doubt for the hosts after picking up a calf injury in the win over Preston on New Year’s Day. Niall Huggins, Corry Evans and Jay Matete are definitely out.

The visitors continue to struggle through an injury crisis, with Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier doubtful after missing the defeat at Liverpool. They joined a lengthy list that already included the likes of Nick Pope, Joe Willock, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes and Matt Targett.

Confirmed line-ups

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Alese; Ekwah, Neil; Pritchard, Bellingham, Clarke; Rusyn

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon