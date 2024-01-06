Sunderland vs Newcastle LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Sunderland vs Newcastle LIVE!

FA Cup third round weekend continues with a huge rivalry showdown this afternoon. Fierce north-east rivals Sunderland and Newcastle are set to renew hostilities in the first edition of the Tyne-Wear derby for some eight years, with emotions poised to run high in what could be a blockbuster clash between the old enemies after a farcical build-up that involved a bar at the Stadium of Light somehow being decorated with Newcastle colours and slogans.

This game arguably could not have come at a worse time for the Magpies, who are still nursing a lengthy absentee list during a dire run of form that has heaped pressure on manager Eddie Howe. Newcastle have a woeful recent record in this derby fixture and another loss here would really see questions start to be asked of the boss.

The Black Cats, by contrast, now have Michael Beale in charge after the surprise exit of Tony Mowbray and have put together a three-match unbeaten run to break into the top six in the Championship. Follow Sunderland vs Newcastle in the FA Cup live below!

Kick-off time: 12:45pm GMT, Stadium of Light

How to watch: ITV

There are some 6,000 Newcastle supporters making the trip to the Stadium of Light today on a free return bus service from St James' Park that was insisted upon by Northumbria Police and funded by the club.

The travelling fans will get their match tickets only after arriving at the ground, while after the game they will be held back for at least 30 minutes until the stadium has emptied before heading back on those buses home.

Police warn fans of 'tough action' against any derby troublemakers

There is a huge police operation in force for today's game, with the Tyne-Wear derby having been marred by issues in the past.

And Northumbria Police have warned that they will take "tough action" against anyone who tries to cause trouble this afternoon.

“Our role, and that of our wider partners – including the clubs, transport providers and local authorities – is to help ensure those attending the game can do so safely and that disruption for other members of the public is kept to a minimum," said chief Superintendent Neil Hutchison.

“Ever since the fixture was announced, extensive discussions have been held with all parties and a lot of work has been ongoing to facilitate the safe delivery of such a large-scale event.

“We would therefore ask all fans to work with us to help ensure the match goes ahead without incident.

"We know the overwhelming majority of supporters will follow the advice being shared by ourselves and their respective clubs and will be going to the match to enjoy the occasion.

“However, we want to make it clear to anyone who is intent on using the game as an excuse to cause trouble that this will not be tolerated. Anyone found responsible will subsequently face tough action, including criminal prosecution and being handed a football banning order.

“As well as the increased police presence at the ground, we will also have additional officers in both city centres. Any disorder will be clamped down upon and those involved can expect to be arrested.

“Ultimately, we want to ensure all supporters can have a safe and enjoyable time – and everyone can play their part in achieving that result.”

This has all the hallmarks of an FA Cup classic, likely in favour of Sunderland.

Newcastle are out of form and struggling with injuries, while the Black Cats under Michael Beale are rediscovering their form ahead of the game and are playing in front of their own fans.

Newcastle clearly have the better team on paper, in almost every position, but having last played on Monday - where they could have conceded double figures against Liverpool - it remains to be seen what shape they are in.

Sunderland to win, 2-1

Newcastle team news

Newcastle are still dealing with something of an injury crisis ahead of this afternoon's highly-anticipated third-round contest.

Kieran Tripper faces a late fitness test, but Eddie Howe remains without the likes of Callum Wilson and Joe Willock for now.

Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Elliot Anderson and Javier Manquillo are also still sidelined, along with the banned Sandro Tonali.

Sunderland team news

Sunderland could be missing Patrick Roberts for today's derby clash, with the former Manchester City winger considered a key doubt with a calf injury suffered against Rotherham that ruled him out of the win over Preston on New Year's Day.

Alex Pritchard is back fit, but the Black Cats remain without the likes of Bradley Dack, Corry Evans and Niall Huggins.

Where to watch Sunderland vs Newcastle

10:19 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today's game will be televised live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 12pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the ITVX app and website.

Welcome to Sunderland vs Newcastle live coverage

Good morning and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport's latest live coverage from the FA Cup third round.

One of the undoubted ties of the weekend is coming up this lunchtime as fierce north-east rivals Sunderland and Newcastle clash in the first Tyne-Wear derby for almost eight years at the Stadium of Light.

Kick-off today is at 12:45pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the latest team news and live updates across the afternoon.

This could be a cracker - you won't want to miss it!