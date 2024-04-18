Sunderland v Millwall: What is your score prediction?

[BBC]

Sunderland host Millwall at the Stadium of Light this Saturday with the chance to climb into the top half of the Championship.

After five clean sheets in their last six games, The Black Cats have found some solid form to finish the 2023-24 campaign. If results go their way, Mike Dodds' side could finish the weekend in 11th.

With just three games left to go, Sunderland have nothing to fight for with the play-offs and relegation both now ruled out.

Millwall are in a similar mid-table position, relatively safe from dropping into League One but finishing in the bottom three is still mathematically possible.

What are your general pre-match thoughts and predictions? Have your say here.