Sunderland v Bristol City: What is your score prediction?

Sunderland host Bristol City this weekend hoping to bounce back from the 5-1 loss against Blackburn Rovers on Bank Holiday Monday.

The teams are neck-and-neck in the Championship table with the visitors two points above the Black Cats sitting just above them in 12th place.

Bristol City have won their last two games but both clubs' seasons are effectively over with little chance of play-off contention and minimal threat of falling into the relegation battle either.

What are your pre-match thoughts and general predictions for Sunderland v Bristol City? Have your say here.