Sunderland ’Til I Die, season 3 review: this once-great football doc is no longer top of the table

Sunderland ’Til I Die returns with a third and final season - Netflix

Although Sunderland AFC’s most famous rivals are their neighbours Newcastle United, in TV terms I’m guessing that the Black Cats must really hate Wrexham.

Welcome to Wrexham, Disney+’s footballing underdog story, is essentially a rehash of Sunderland ’Til I Die with some Hollywood sparkle and a bigger budget. Yet Sunderland ’Til I Die launched on Netflix in 2018, four years before anyone outside of Wales had heard of the Racecourse ground or Super Paul Mullin.

Both series were hits when they launched, but they charted clubs with differing trajectories. Where Wrexham has, at least so far, told an uplifting story, Sunderland ’Til I Die was car-crash television that prospered in lockdown, depicting a side on the slide. What it got right – and what WTW unashamedly nobbled – was the understanding that the most interesting thing about a football club is its supporters. You can tell a story of an entire culture around what happens on Saturday at 3pm.

Series three of Sunderland ’Til I Die will be the last we see of it, and that is probably for the best. It follows the club’s bid for promotion at the end of the 2021-22 campaign, and is thus hamstrung by the same problem that besets all of the recent tranche of sporting documentaries such as Break Point or Six Nations: Full Contact, which is that anyone with even a passing interest in the subject matter knows what happened already.

In this case, it all happened nearly two years ago, an eternity in footballing terms. Really though, the time lag highlights how much has changed not so much in football as in television. Sunderland ’Til I Die helped create the whole sports doc-as-social-drama genre, but over five years it has been superseded both in documentaries (by Wrexham, which is funnier, and comes with the added lure of fish-out-of-water Hollywood stars as central characters) and in fiction (by Ted Lasso, which also understands the cruelty of obsessive fandom).

There are only three episodes in this series, which suggests a lack of interest from Netflix. The feeling is that everyone knows that the game is up.