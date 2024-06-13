Sunderland Can’t Go Back For Pascal Jansen, Coach Takes Another Job

Pascal Jansen, who had been on Sunderland’s radar for their still vacant managerial job, has now become unavailable as he has taken another job.

Jansen was under firm consideration at Sunderland after Will Still chose to take the job at Lens.

Sunderland though chose to look elsewhere, with Liam Rosenior emerging as a strong contender, but he has now ruled himself out of the Black Cats job.

The Black Cats will not be able to go back for Jansen now though as, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, he has taken another job.

Jansen has agreed to take charge at top Hungarian club Ferencvaros.

The former AZ Alkmaar boss has put pen to paper to a two-year contract with the Budapest based side.

Jansen is taking charge of a team that finished top of the Hungarian league and won the title this season.

He will be expected to continue that dominance and also make progress in Europe.

Where Sunderland will go now in their over 100 day search for a new manager remains to be seen.