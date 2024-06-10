Sunderland’s Will Still Hopes Over

Sunderland’s hopes of appointing Will Still as their new manager are now over.

The Black Cats made Still a priority for their managerial position and even had an agreement in principle for him to take charge; it was suggested earlier this month they could even improve their proposal to Still in a late bid to get him.

Still had second thoughts about Sunderland when Ligue 1 side Lens came in for him and the club have now confirmed him as their new coach.

Still impressed Lens with his work at fellow French club Reims and the 31-year-old manager has been handed a three-year contract.

While he has been keen to work in England, Still will now sink his teeth into a new challenge in Ligue 1.

Lens finished a lofty seventh in Ligue 1 last season and Still will be looking to drive them even higher.

Sunderland meanwhile remain without a permanent manager in place and have been so since they sacked Michael Beale in February.

The Black Cats have been linked with a number of different managers, but have yet to make an appointment as the opening of the summer transfer window draws closer.