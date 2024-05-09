Sunderland have sold over 80% of season cards

[Getty Images]

According to SAFC Ticket Tracker, over 30,000 supporters have secured their season cards for the 2024-25 campaign.

38,128 seats were made available for sale and there are around 7,000 left.

Some fans have been disgruntled after a season of disappointing transfers, mistakes with managerial changes and finishing 16th in the Championship but as ever the Black Cats' supporters are showing their loyalty.

Throughout the season they had the highest recorded attendances week in and week out, home and away, and it looks like it'll be the same next season too.