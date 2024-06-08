Should Sunderland sign Styles permanently?

[BBC]

While the head coach search has been Sunderland's priority, with an appointment expected imminently it might be time to start thinking about recruitment with the transfer window opening next week.

Corry Evans, Bradley Dack, Jack Diamond and Ellis Taylor were among the the players announced to be released by Sunderland when their contract expire at the end of this month.

It was also noted loanees Mason Burstow and Callum Styles had returned to their parent clubs but with the club retaining the option to sign the latter on a permanent basis.

Styles is part of the Hungary squad for the Euros this summer and has become a regular with more than 20 caps since his debut in March 2022.

The Hungary international joined the Black Cats on a short term loan in January from Barnsley and made 12 appearances for Sunderland. In that time he made one assist for the club but played in numerous positions across the pitch.

