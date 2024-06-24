Sunderland Price Star Out Of Interested Club’s Range

Sunderland are currently pricing midfielder Jobe Bellingham out of a move to Premier League side Crystal Palace, .

Palace are set to receive an influx of cash from selling winger Michael Olise to Bayern Munich.

They are looking to spend it on two players, with an adaptable forward and a domestic midfielder on their agenda.

Sunderland midfielder Bellingham is on Crystal Palace’s transfer targets list as they have been impressed with his development.

However, the Black Cats currently value him at a price that Palace find to be too high.

They also feel that Bellingham has not yet played enough games at senior level to be able to be fast tracked into a Premier League team.

Bellingham, 18, made a total of 47 appearances for Sunderland over the course of last season and also scored seven goals.

Sunderland will be hoping to keep hold of Bellingham to put him at the disposal of new boss Regis Le Bris, but they could still be tested by offers this summer.