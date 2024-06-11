Sunderland midfielder Rouse completes move to American club Spokane Zephyr

Sunderland midfielder Mollie Rouse has joined USL Super League club Spokane Zephyr on a free transfer.

The American side announced news of the deal via a post on their official club website this evening.

Rouse spent one season with Sunderland. She made 13 appearances for The Lady Black Cats in the Barclays Women’s Championship, helping the Wearside club to end the 2023/2024 campaign in third position in the league table. The 25-year-old can also count Aston Villa, Lewes, London City Lionesses and 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam amongst her former clubs.

The midfielder spent her college career in the United States and she is now returning to that country to play her football in 2024/2025.

After joining Spokane Zephyr, Rouse said “I can’t put into words how excited I am to play in a brand new women’s football league. Not only does it bring more exposure and opportunities for women in sport, it also highlights the continued growth and interest that surrounds it. I am grateful to be part of the inaugural season with Spokane and to build something special for the soccer community.”

The all-new USL Super League kicks-off in August 2024. Eight teams will compete in the league’s inaugural season with Washington-based Spokane Zephyr being one of those clubs. Further teams are expected to join the competition in future years once upgrade projects have met certain criteria.