Sunderland Likely Not Favourites For Midfield Target

Sunderland are likely not favourites to land Burnley attacking midfielder Scott Twine this summer, .

The 24-year-old midfielder spent the latter half of last season on loan at Bristol City and the club are keen to have him back this summer.

Birmingham City are also interested in getting their hands on the Burnley star in the ongoing transfer window.

Sunderland have been keeping tabs on Twine as well and are considering making a move to sign him this summer.

However, it has been claimed that the Black Cats are likely trailing behind other clubs in the race to sign the 24-year-old.

He has two years left on his contract and Burnley are looking to sell the player in the ongoing transfer window.

It is likely to go against Sunderland as they are likely to want to sign him on an initial loan deal.

Sunderland are close to appointing Frenchman Regis Le Bris as their new manager and will soon shift their focus towards strengthening their squad.