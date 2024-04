[Getty Images]

Sunderland have announced that Club legend Charlie Hurley has died aged 87.

Known as The Player of the Century, Hurley captained the Black Cats to their first ever promotion in the 1963-64 season and made over 402 appearances in red and white.

The iconic centre-back also had spells at Millwall and Bolton Wanderers alongside a managerial stint at Reading.

