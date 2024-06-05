Sunderland keeper Borthwick signs new one-year deal

Sunderland goalkeeper Megan Borthwick has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

The Lady Black Cats announced the news via a post on their official club website this morning. Borthwick will work with Sunderland on a professional basis next season.

Borthwick joined Sunderland during the 2022/2023 season after leaving former club Durham. She has played an important role in pushing the goalkeeping standards at The Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground. Borthwick has made four appearances for Sunderland in all competitions in which she has kept two clean sheets. The player has provided strong competition for first-choice goalkeeper Claudia Moan.

While Borthwick is likely to remain second-choice keeper next season, she continues to have an important role to play in head coach Melanie Reay’s squad. The club have therefore moved to retain her services for another year.

After signing on again with the Wearside club, Borthwick said “I feel really privileged to be able to have another year here, so I’m absolutely buzzing. We try to have a very close-knit goalkeeping unit and that’s exactly what we have, so to build on that would be great.”

Sunderland enjoyed a hugely successful campaign in 2023/2024. The club were embroiled in a race for promotion to the Barclays Women’s Super League before narrowly missing out. Head coach Reay is keen to retain the core of her squad for next season.