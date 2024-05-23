Sunderland head coach candidates close to deals with other clubs

[Getty Images]

There has been an update on Sunderland's head coach search... from other clubs they are linked with.

BBC Radio Norfolk's Chris Reeve has reported Will Still has been at Norwich's Lotus Training Centre.

Danny Rohl is close to reaching a new agreement with current club Sheffield Wednesday according to BBC Radio Sheffield's Rob Staton.

Sky Germany are reporting Bo Svensson to Union Berlin is a 'done deal.'

