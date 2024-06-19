Sunderland full-back Griffiths signs new two-year deal

Sunderland have announced the news that defender Louise Griffiths has signed her first professional contract with the club.

The Lady Black Cats confirmed the news via a post on their official club website earlier today.

The full-back will remain on Wearside for the next two seasons after signing a contract extension until summer 2026.

Griffiths joined Sunderland back in 2017 and she has gone on to make 124 appearances for the club in all competitions. The player was a consistent performer for Sunderland in the Barclays Women’s Championship this season. She made 19 league appearances for The Lady Black Cats as the club were heavily involved in the race for promotion.

Melanie Reay’s side will be keen to mount another promotion bid in 2024/2025 and Griffiths remains a valuable member of her squad.

After signing her first professional terms with Sunderland, Griffiths said “I’m very pleased; I’m over the moon to get my first full-time contract playing for the Club. Going through the academy set-up to where I am now at 25, it’s something that I’m proud of.”

Sunderland have now agreed new deals with several players. In addition to Griffiths, Natasha Fenton, Jessica Brown, Megan Borthwick, Megan Beer and Emily Scarr have all penned new deals on Wearside.