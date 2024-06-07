Sunderland defender Beer signs new one-year deal

Sunderland defender Megan Beer has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

The Lady Black Cats announced the news via a post on their official club website just a short time ago.

Beer has spent well over a decade with Sunderland after joining the Wearside club as a 19-year-old. She has represented Sunderland in each of the top three divisions of the women’s game. The defender was an FAWSL2 winner with the club back in 2014.

This season saw Beer involved in 17 of Sunderland manager Melanie Reay’s matchday squads. The player provided strong competition for a place in the back-four. Beer continues to be an important member of the Sunderland squad and the club have today retained her services for another year.

After signing on again with The Lady Black Cats, Beer said “I’ve been here since I was 19 and I’m over the moon to be here for another year. We had a great season last year, so hopefully, we can do a bit better this season coming.”

Sunderland boss Reay’s squad-building is very much in full swing. Four players have now extended their contracts with the club in recent weeks. In addition to Beer’s extension, Sunderland have also agreed new terms with Natasha Fenton, Jessica Brown and Megan Borthwick.