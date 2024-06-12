Sunderland Could Be Considering Unmentioned Manager

Sunderland could well be looking at one more unnamed contender for their managerial vacancy, according to the Sunderland Echo.

Their search for a new manager has gone beyond 100 days and there is still no clarity over who could be the permanent replacement for Michael Beale.

Liam Rosenior was a top contender to fill the vacant shoes at Sunderland and he interviewed for the role this week.

However, the former Hull City boss has ruled himself out of the race and will not be sitting for a second interview.

Marti Cifuentes is also a contender but Sunderland would have to pay hefty compensation to get him out of QPR.

It has been suggested that at the start of the week, there was likely one more contender for the role whose name has not yet become public.

Sunderland may well be looking into another manager who is yet to be named for the vacancy at the Stadium of Light.

Rosenior has not been completely ruled out as well, but he has reservations over the Sunderland job and is a contender to be the next Burnley manager.

Sunderland had shown interest in Bayern Munich’s Rene Maric, but he is set to be part of Vincent Kompany’s backroom team.