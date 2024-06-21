Sunderland Confident Of Work Permit For Boss They Are Closing In On

Sunderland are in the process of trying to appoint Regis Le Bris as their new boss and are confident he will be granted a work permit, according to Sky Sports News.

The Black Cats’ hunt for a new manager has now spanned well over 100 days and they have spoken to a host of options.

It appeared Will Still would take the job, but he went to French top flight side Lens, while Liam Rosenior pulled out after talks.

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes was looked at, but would have cost Sunderland big compensation and now Lorient coach Le Bris is who they want.

Talks are now at an advanced stage, though the process has been dragging on due to the need for the Frenchman to have a work permit.

Sunderland are confident that he will be given one.

The Championship side are now in the process of trying to tie up what loose ends remain with Lorient, where Le Bris is on the books.

Lorient were relegated from Ligue 1 last season and represent the only managerial job the 48-year-old has had.

He was appointed by Lorient in 2022.