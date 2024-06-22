🚨 Sunderland appoint Régis Le Bris as new head coach

Sunderland have confirmed the appointment of Régis Le Bris as their new head coach.

Le Bris signed a three-year contract at the Stadium of Light on Saturday after ending a two-year spell in charge of Lorient.

The 48-year-old’s arrival on Wearside marks the end of a four-month process in the search for Michael Beale’s permanent successor.

“I must start by thanking our fans for their patience and support throughout an extensive recruitment process,” said Black Cats chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

“It was imperative for us to try and appoint a candidate who could build on the foundations we have established and play an integral part in fulfilling our long-term ambitions.

“After following Régis’ career in recent years and meeting with him extensively, we believe he can make that contribution and we are delighted to welcome him to Sunderland AFC.”

Caretaker Mike Dodds steered Sunderland to a 16th place finish in last season’s Championship.