Sunderland appoint Le Bris as head coach

Regis Le Bris had two seasons in charge of Lorient [Getty Images]

Sunderland have appointed Lorient boss Regis Le Bris as their new head coach on a three-year contract.

The 48-year-old Frenchman replaces Michael Beale, who was sacked in February after less than three months in charge.

Le Bris spent two seasons in charge of Lorient, guiding them to 10th in Ligue 1 in his first campaign before they finished 17th and were relegated last season.

The Black Cats finished 16th in the Championship in 2023-24.

They had been linked with a move for 31-year-old Englishman Will Still but he took over at Lens earlier this month after leaving fellow Ligue 1 side Reims.

The Wearsiders finished sixth in their first season back in the second tier in 2022-23 under Tony Mowbray but were beaten by Luton in the play-off semi-final.

Mowbray was sacked last December with Sunderland ninth in the table and successor Beale was gone after just 12 matches as they fell away from top-six contention.

They ended the campaign a distant 17 points adrift of the play-off places under the caretaker charge of coach Mike Dodds.

