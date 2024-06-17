Sunderland Appear To Not Want To Pay Compensation For Manager Target

Sunderland do not appear to be interested in paying compensation for Queens Park Rangers manager Marti Cifuentes, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 41-year-old Spaniard has impressed since taking charge of QPR in October and kept the London club in the Championship last season.

He has been one of several managers who have been linked with the Sunderland job this summer.

The Black Cats have taken a genuine interest in Cifuentes, but moving for him would mean paying hefty compensation to QPR.

And it appears that Sunderland are not keen on paying a fee to QPR for Cifuentes.

Despite having an interest in him, the club are not in the business of wanting to part ways with significant money as compensation.

If that is their stance then it is almost certain to kill their chances of landing the Spaniard as he has a contract with QPR.

The London club would not be interested in helping out a Championship rival without a getting payoff for it.