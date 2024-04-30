Sunderland announce new partnership with Fanatics

Sunderland have announced a new partnership with retail company Fanatics until 2034.

In a statement on the Club website, the Black Cats say: "The partnership will enhance the shopping experience for Sunderland fans, with Fanatics becoming the exclusive operator for the Club’s online and stadium store.

"This will include significant investment in a new retail store at the Stadium of Light, which will be located at Black Cat House, forming part of the Club’s exciting plans to redefine fan experience across its retail, servicing and ticketing operations.

"Additional information relating to these developments will be communicated shortly.

"Fanatics has extensive experience of operating retail sites, with a network of more than 2,000 retail locations globally, including in-venue locations in the UK such as The FA Store at Wembley Stadium, the England Rugby Store at Twickenham, and Premier League and Championship stores, meaning Sunderland fans can expect to enjoy a first-class shopping experience, whether they shop in-person or online.

"The new SAFC online store, which will launch this June, will also be re-designed on Fanatics’ industry-leading Cloud Commerce Platform (CCP), which is used and trusted by many of the biggest sports organisations in the world.

"In addition, Fanatics will ensure SAFC fans have access to the widest assortment of high-quality merchandise ever made available on the store, including extensive product ranges for young supporters and women.

"Supporters will also have access to a dedicated customer service team, including a phoneline from 9:30am to 5pm, seven days a week, as part of a significant retail offering that signals the start of a new era for fan culture on Wearside."

How do you feel about this new partnership? Have your say here.