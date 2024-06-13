Sunderland agree to partnership with Chester-Le-Street Town

Sunderland have agreed to form a partnership with North East Regional Football League Premier Division club Chester-Le-Street Town.

The Cestrians announced details of the agreement via a post on their official club X account this evening.

It is understood that Sunderland’s Professional Game Academy League side will establish links with Chester-Le-Street Town from next season. The County Durham club, who will play in the fifth tier in 2024/2025, will provide some of Sunderland’s future stars with the opportunity to get a first taste of senior football under their belts. It is hoped that Chester-Le-Street Town can help some of Sunderland’s young players to prepare themselves to challenge for promotion to Melanie Reay’s first team squad.

The partnership is a real coup for Chester-Le-Street Town with Sunderland’s academy pathway being one of most well-respected in the women’s game over the last two decades.

Chester-Le-Street Town Women were formed from the men’s club in 2009 and they are an established team in the North East game. The Cestrians were members of the FA Women’s National League Division One North for several seasons prior to their relegation this term. While their new partnership aims to help the Sunderland academy pathway, they will be hoping to reap the rewards themselves as they bid to return to Tier Four as soon as possible.