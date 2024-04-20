Sunderland 0-1 Millwall: Duncan Watmore's strike secures Millwall safety

Millwall secured their Championship safety as Duncan Watmore scored the winner against his former side Sunderland.

After a goalless first half, Watmore came off the bench to fire home and give the Lions their third win in a row.

Sunderland threatened but were unable to find the breakthrough and will finish in mid-table.

The Black Cats, who are under interim boss Mike Dodds, have not won at the Stadium of Light since beating Plymouth on 10 February.

Ex-Lion Dan Ballard came close to opening the scoring for the hosts, heading over the bar from close range early on.

With chances at a premium in the opening 30 minutes, Millwall finally threatened as the ball came in from the right hand side with Michael Obafemi lurking at the front post. Luke O'Nien was able to intervene and turn it behind for a corner.

The Black Cats opted for a change after the break, bringing on full-back Trai Hume for Bradley Dack.

After the hour mark, Dodd made more substitutions, introducing Abdoullah Ba and Adil Aouchiche.

Both combined well minutes later, nearly finding an opener for Sunderland as Ba passed to Aouchiche in the centre, but was denied by a brilliant block.

It was the visitors though who opened the scoring through Watmore who guided Ryan Longman's cross into the roof of the Sunderland net.

It was Watmore's fourth goal of the season, scoring against his former club where he made 87 appearances and left in 2020.

Sunderland finish the campaign with games against Watford and Sheffield Wednesday, while Millwall host Plymouth before visiting Swansea on 4 May.

Millwall manager Neil Harris told BBC Radio London:

"I had two objectives when coming here, galvanise the football club and keep us over the dotted line.

"Both are just as important for me and Sunderland are a good side, to be three points behind them is so good.

"We're not far away from teams who have ambitions of getting into the top 10, it's a great place to be."