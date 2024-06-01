Sundean's pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth lifts UCF to 8-7 victory over Alabama in NCAA Tournament

UCF's Andrew Williamson (11) celebrates his home run against Alabama during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Friday, May 31, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Andrew Sundean's two-out, RBI single in the ninth inning broke a 7-all tie and sent second-seeded UCF to an 8-7 victory over No. 3 seed Alabama in the Tallahassee Regional at the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Jack Zyska led the inning off with a walk and was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Danny Neri. After Alabama reliever Alton Davis II got the second out on a fly ball, Sundean sent a single to left to bring home Zyska with the winning run.

Alabama (33-24) got a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth. But UCF reliever Kris Sosnoski got William Hamiter on a groundout to end the game.

It was a back-and-forth game with Snell giving Alabama a 3-2 lead with a three-run homer in the first. UCF rallied with for a 6-5 lead in the fifth on RBI doubles by Matt Cedarburg and Zyska.

Alabama tied the game a final time, 7-7, on Hodo's RBI single in the eighth.

UCF (36-19) will take on No. 1 seed and home-standing Florida State on Saturday. The Seminoles opened the NCAA's with a 7-2 victory over Stetson earlier Friday.

Alabama plays Stetson to avoid elimination.

Sosnoski (1-0) pitched the final two innings for the victory. Davis (4-2) took the loss for Alabama.

—-

